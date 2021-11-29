CSA Issues Statement On India's Tour Of South Africa; 'Everything Is On Track'

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified a new variant of COVID-19 which is said to comprise over 50 mutations and dubbed it 'Omicron'. It was first identified in South Africa and according to WHO's presser, the cases linked with this variant are n the rise in nearly all provinces of South Africa leading to a spike in cases over the last two weeks. With the discovery of the new COVID variant, the Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of South Africa is also being reconsidered, however, Cricket South Africa (CSA) say that they are confident that Team India will participate in the upcoming series after 'positive' talks were held with BCCI.

"We've been engaging with them (the BCCI) and they are very keen to come," Pholetsi Moseki, CSA's acting CEO, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Our government is very keen to support us and to reassure our Indian counterparts. Everything is on track."

He further added that if the tour were to not happen then Cricket South Africa would be put in a very difficult position for the next two years as they do not have a contingency plan in place and will have to put other programmes on pause. "If the tour doesn't happen, it will definitely put us in a difficult position. We will have to put some programmes on pause. We will be in a difficult position for a year or two," Moseki said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. However, it seems the decision now solely rests in the hands of BCCI and they will probably do what is best for the players and their health.

Other Indian athletes affected by Omicron

The International Hockey Federation (FIH), on Friday, announced that the upcoming Junior Women's Hockey World Cup which was scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16 has been put on hold amid the rising concern over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, especially in South Africa. Also, several athletes train in South Africa during the winters and Olympic Champions Neeraj Chopra had also scheduled to train there but according to several reports, the same is being reconsidered. Back in 2019, Chopra had trained in South Africa as he attempted to make his return after elbow surgery.

Image: AP/PTI