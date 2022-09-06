A few hours after Suresh Raina officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 6, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan thanked the 35-year-old for his contributions in the Indian Premier League. Across 205 matches in the IPL, Raina has scored a staggering 5,528 runs and picked up 25 wickets, with most of his runs coming with CSK.

CSK CEO thanks Raina for IPL contributions

After Suresh Raina announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI, "Suresh Raina told us two days back about his decision that he is leaving IPL and we respect his decision and wish him luck. He is an integral part of CSK ever as he has done a lot for CSK till ten years, wish him luck for future." Meanwhile, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Suresh Raina's contribution for India & CSK

Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, represented Team India for 13 years from 2005 to 2018. In an international career spanning more than a decade, the 35-year-old played in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He scored 5615 runs in ODIs and 1605 runs in T20Is. And that is not it, as Raina is also the first Indian to score a century in all three formats of cricket. Last but certainly not least, Raina was also an integral part if the 2011 squad that went on to win the ICC World Cup.

When it comes to his contribution to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, he has scored 4687 runs and picked up 24 wickets. Meanwhile, he also scored 841 runs and picked up a wicket while playing for the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL. Overall, he has smacked 39 fifties and one century at a decent strike rate of 136.76.

Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Taking to his official Twitter handle on September 6, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket by writing, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank BCCI, Utter Pradesh Cricket Association, CSK, Rajiv Shukla sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."