CSK CEO Says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Has Rediscovered His Rhythm Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, K.S. Viswanathan has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is hitting sixes all over the park. MS Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he is all set to lead the three-time winners in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. At the same time, MS will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover his rhythm as the tournament nears since he has neither had a bat for a long time nor has he donned the gloves. The legendary cricketer was last seen on the cricket field during that heartbreaking run-out in the semi-final of World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019.

'Plenty of Sixes': CSK CEO

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident, and happy. The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” said CSK CEO Viswanathan while speaking to Sportstar.

MS Dhoni & CSK in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

