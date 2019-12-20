The Debate
CSK IPL 2020 Team: List Of Sold Players And Full Squad After IPL Auction 2020

Cricket News

CSK IPL 2020 team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's how their squad looks.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
csk ipl 2020 team

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they had released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auctions 2020 to make space for new players.

CSK have always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different. They did not trade any players and after their player releases, they were left with a purse of ₹14.6 crores going into the auction. Their available purse was the second-smallest among all the 8 franchises.

CSK's first buy of the season was English all-rounder Sam Curran who they bought for ₹5.5 crore. Curran played for Kings XI Punjab in the last edition of the IPL. Piyush Chawla was CSK's next pick which surprised many as his performances in the domestic arena have been below average. CSK bought him for a whopping ₹6.75 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL.

CSK were looking to rope in an overseas fast bowler and they bagged a good deal in the form of Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood who they bought for ₹2 crore. They also added a spinner in their bowling arsenal. R Sai Kishore was the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with 20 wickets from 12 matches. Kishore had a bowling average of 10.40 and an outstanding economy rate of 4.63 runs per over.

CSK Full Squad

  • Batsmen: Suresh Raina,  Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi,  Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore
  • All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma
  • Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan

Published:
