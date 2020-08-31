CSK Owner N Srinivasan Accuses Suresh Raina Of Arrogant Behaviour After Quitting IPL 2020?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a massive blow when their batting mainstay Suresh Raina pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) citing personal reasons. Since Suresh Raina's departure, there has been a lot of speculation over his sudden exit from IPL 2020. According to a recent development, Suresh Raina chose to skip IPL 2020 due to a rift between him and CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina leaves due to possible rift with MS Dhoni

The CSK camp hasn't officially stated the reason behind Suresh Raina leaving in a huff. While some reports have stated that a relative of Suresh Raina was murdered on August 20 in a village in Punjab's Pathankot which is why he withdrew his name from IPL 2020, others have said that the southpaw left because of the COVID-19 threat after several members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the ungodly virus. But these reports might not entirely be true.

As reported by Outlook India, ever since the CSK reached the UAE, Suresh Raina was unhappy with the hotel room provided to him. The report further stated that Suresh Raina was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that MS Dhoni had been provided.

The report said that the issue with 'Raina's room not having proper balconies' became a flashpoint as the CSK team quarantined itself in the team hotel. MS Dhoni could not convince Suresh Raina and everything got carried away. It added that after 13 members of the Chennai outfit including two players, tested positive for coronavirus and were isolated, Raina's fears only grew.

Suresh Raina will realise what he is missing: N Srinivasan

While speaking to Outlook India, CSK owner and former BCCI president N. Srinivasan expressed his displeasure at Suresh Raina's behaviour. Srinivasan said that Raina's sudden exit left the team in a bit of shock but skipper Dhoni was in complete control of the situation. He added that cricketers are like prima donnas, like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Srinivasan reckoned that the CSK have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist.

The CSK owner further took a jibe at Raina saying that according to him, 'if you are reluctant or not happy, you should go back.' He said that he doesn't force anyone to do anything. Srinivasan went on to say that sometimes success gets into your head. He opined that he has got a solid captain in the form of MS Dhoni who is unfazed by anything which has given a lot of confidence to the players.

Srinivasan further said that CSK had enough depth and added that Suresh Raina's exit is good news for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad who will now get the opportunity to prove his worth. He also said that the southpaw will want to come back. Srinivasan mentioned that the season has not begun yet and Suresh Raina will certainly realise what he is missing. He also said that Raina will also certainly realise all the money (₹11 crore per season) he is going to lose.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI & BCCI TWITTER