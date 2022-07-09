CSK Plays Down Ravindra Jadeja's IPL Snub On Social Media; Says 'it Is His Personal Call'

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed all of his posts regarding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from his official social media account, triggering speculations of a dispute with the IPL franchise. Netizens immediately took notice when Jadeja made the move on Instagram and questioned whether everything was okay between him and the CSK management. A representative from CSK has responded to the situation, claiming that "nothing is wrong" between Jadeja and the franchise.

"See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from outside. All OK. Nothing is wrong," a CSK official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, speculation regarding Jadeja's departure from CSK picked some steam after the all-rounder didn't wish fellow teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday. For the first time in a number of years, Jadeja did not publicly wish Dhoni on his birthday.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022

Prior to the commencement of the 15th edition of the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja was named the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He did give up the captaincy, though, in the middle of the season because of how poorly CSK performed in the first half of the tournament. MS Dhoni served as CSK's captain for the remainder of the season. After that, Jadeja sustained an injury that prevented him from competing in the last few matches for CSK. At the time, rumours had started to circulate that Jadeja and the CSK management were at odds.

Jadeja is one of the oldest players who are still part of the CSK squad. He had joined the franchise in 2012 and slowly established himself as the team's key all-rounder. Jadeja was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 for a whopping sum of Rs 16 crore. He received more money than what Dhoni got for the latest edition of the cash-rich league. Jadeja played 10 matches this year and scored 116 runs and picked five wickets before sustaining an injury that ruled him out of the competition.

Jadeja returned to the Indian squad after recovering from the injury. He was part of the one-off Test against England, where he scored an amazing century to help his side post a mammoth total in the first innings.

Image: iplt20.com