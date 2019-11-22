CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. CSK has always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Umesh Yadav Fires 'sixers' Warning To Bangladesh In New Instagram Post

The past few weeks have been filled with headlines about the players who have been released from their squads ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. There were a few surprise names which have been dropped and some big-name players who have not been retained by their franchises.

Let us take a look at the players CSK have decided to keep as part of their squad for next year's season as they seek to defend their title. While there are some key players who have been dropped, many veterans of the squad remain and will continue to form part of the winning recipe which the Chennai Super Kings seem to have found.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Ravindra Jadeja Posts Motivational Video On Instagram Ahead Of Pink-ball Test

CSK retained players

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Here’s the full list of CSK team players and their salaries

MS Dhoni – ₹15 crore

Suresh Raina – ₹11 crore

Kedar Jadhav – ₹7.8 crore

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹7 crore

Dwayne Bravo – ₹6.4 crore

Karn Sharma – ₹5 crore

Shane Watson – ₹4 crore

ALSO READ | RCB Released Players: 12 Players No Longer With The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Shardul Thakur – ₹2.6 crore

Ambati Rayudu – ₹2.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh – ₹2 crore

Murali Vijay – ₹2 crore

Faf du Plessis – ₹1.6 crore

Imran Tahir – ₹1 crore

Deepak Chahar – ₹80 lakh

Lungi Ngidi – ₹50 lakh

Mitchell Santner – ₹50 lakh

KM Asif – ₹40 lakh

Monu Singh – ₹20 lakh

Narayan Jagadeesan – ₹20 lakh

Ruturaj Gaikwad- ₹20 lakh

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: 3 Teams Likely To Bid The Highest For RR Opener Rahul Tripathi