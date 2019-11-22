CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. CSK has always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different.
The past few weeks have been filled with headlines about the players who have been released from their squads ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. There were a few surprise names which have been dropped and some big-name players who have not been retained by their franchises.
Let us take a look at the players CSK have decided to keep as part of their squad for next year's season as they seek to defend their title. While there are some key players who have been dropped, many veterans of the squad remain and will continue to form part of the winning recipe which the Chennai Super Kings seem to have found.
MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.
MS Dhoni – ₹15 crore
Suresh Raina – ₹11 crore
Kedar Jadhav – ₹7.8 crore
Ravindra Jadeja – ₹7 crore
Dwayne Bravo – ₹6.4 crore
Karn Sharma – ₹5 crore
Shane Watson – ₹4 crore
Shardul Thakur – ₹2.6 crore
Ambati Rayudu – ₹2.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh – ₹2 crore
Murali Vijay – ₹2 crore
Faf du Plessis – ₹1.6 crore
Imran Tahir – ₹1 crore
Deepak Chahar – ₹80 lakh
Lungi Ngidi – ₹50 lakh
Mitchell Santner – ₹50 lakh
KM Asif – ₹40 lakh
Monu Singh – ₹20 lakh
Narayan Jagadeesan – ₹20 lakh
Ruturaj Gaikwad- ₹20 lakh
