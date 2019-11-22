The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Cricket News

IPL 2020: CSK retained as many as 20 of their players during the recent trading window ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
CSK retained players

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, they released Sam Billings, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Auction 2020. CSK has always believed in retaining their core team and this time was no different.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Umesh Yadav Fires 'sixers' Warning To Bangladesh In New Instagram Post

The past few weeks have been filled with headlines about the players who have been released from their squads ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. There were a few surprise names which have been dropped and some big-name players who have not been retained by their franchises.

Let us take a look at the players CSK have decided to keep as part of their squad for next year's season as they seek to defend their title. While there are some key players who have been dropped, many veterans of the squad remain and will continue to form part of the winning recipe which the Chennai Super Kings seem to have found.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs Ban: Ravindra Jadeja Posts Motivational Video On Instagram Ahead Of Pink-ball Test

CSK retained players

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Here’s the full list of CSK team players and their salaries

MS Dhoni – ₹15 crore

Suresh Raina – ₹11 crore

Kedar Jadhav – ₹7.8 crore 

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹7 crore 

Dwayne Bravo – ₹6.4 crore

Karn Sharma – ₹5 crore

Shane Watson – ₹4 crore 

ALSO READ | RCB Released Players: 12 Players No Longer With The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Shardul Thakur – ₹2.6 crore 

Ambati Rayudu – ₹2.2 crore 

Harbhajan Singh – ₹2 crore 

Murali Vijay – ₹2 crore 

Faf du Plessis – ₹1.6 crore 

Imran Tahir – ₹1 crore 

Deepak Chahar – ₹80 lakh

Lungi Ngidi – ₹50 lakh 

Mitchell Santner – ₹50 lakh

KM Asif – ₹40 lakh 

Monu Singh – ₹20 lakh 

Narayan Jagadeesan – ₹20 lakh 

Ruturaj Gaikwad- ₹20 lakh

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: 3 Teams Likely To Bid The Highest For RR Opener Rahul Tripathi

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG