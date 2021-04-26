CSK Team 2021 CEO Gives Vital Update On Rumours Of Team's Worries Over Travelling To Delhi

The Mumbai leg of the Chennai Super Kings ended on a high note when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 of the IPL 2021 by 69 runs. This victory put the Chennai Super Kings on the top spot of the IPL 2021 points table. The Chennai Super Kings are on a winning spree and the team is set to continue their matches in the Delhi leg of the tournament.

Delhi has been one of the worst-hit states due to the second wave of the coronavirus. The state is also facing an oxygen shortage for its patients. Due to the ongoing situation, many international players have begun to quit the league in the middle of the season. Players leaving the tournament mid-season has left the fans speculating whether the international players are ready to quit and if the IPL is going to be suspended.

Delhi coronavirus cases stats

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 25, 2021, the Delhi coronavirus cases situation recorded 3,52,991 new cases with a weekly average of 3,21,623 cases. Delhi has seen a total of 1.03 million cases with 9,19,000 recovered people and 14,248 deaths. Despite the ongoing situation, there has been no official statement by the BCCI regarding the IPL getting suspended and all the matches are expected to be held according to the original schedule.

CSK CEO addresses the concerns

A similar worry lies for the Chennai Super Kings since they are going to start their Delhi leg amidst a gruesome situation. Addressing the issue, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Vishwanathan said that they haven’t heard anything from the BCCI about any cancellation or postponement of the IPL. He further added that there is no tension amongst the CSK players as everybody in the team is in a positive mood and they will be leaving for Delhi.

A fitting finish at the Wankheden! The Mumbai Chapter has been happy & humbling.

Players leaving the tournament

The Chennai Super Kings had seen their squad player Josh Hazlewood leave the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue and same was the case with SRH's Mitchell Marsh, also from Australia. Earlier, R Ashwin also left the Delhi squad after the match against SRH to support his family in the COVID-19 situation. RCB saw 2 Australian players, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson leave due to personal reasons. RR are also without Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

In its Delhi leg, MS Dhoni and the CSK team 2021 will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming CSK IPL 2021 schedule. The CSK team 2021 will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 28 in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MS Dhoni will be looking forward to their 5th consecutive win to continue their dominance on the IPL 2021 points table.

