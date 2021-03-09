CSK Team 2021 Name THIS Ex-Reliance Sports CEO As Commercial And Marketing Consultant

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in former IPL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sundar Raman as a consultant ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). According to Cricketnext, CSK sources have confirmed that Sundar Raman will look after the commercial and marketing strategies of the three-time IPL champions.

CSK rope in former IPL COO Sundar Raman as consultant

The sources also informed that an official announcement about the same would be made soon. The sources further said that the chief executive officer (CEO) of CSK, KS Viswanathan would be the head on the cricket front. Sundar Raman is a consultant with Reliance Industries, which also owns the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. He had also held the position of CEO-Sports with Reliance Industries in the past. The 50-year-old is close to India Cements managing director N Srinivasan, a former BCCI President and ICC chairman who he had during his tenure as BCCI chief and his position at ICC.

CSK team 2021 IPL schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

According to the CSK schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM