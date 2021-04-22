CSK Team 2021 Present Scott Styris With Sweet Gift, Ex-NZ All-rounder Has Hilarious Reply

Taking his ongoing social media banter with the Chennai Super Kings to a whole new level, former Kiwi allrounder Scott Styris received a special gift from the MS Dhoni-led side on Wednesday. After suggesting that the CSK team 2021 would end the IPL 2021 season in penultimate place, or at least remain there at the end of Week1, Styris got into a playful tussle with the team on social media. With the admin reminding Styris that he had, at one point been a part of the team, the New Zealander took back his words and revealed that he had already been reprimanded by his former skipper and CSK coach, Stephen Fleming for his tweet.

Thank you @ChennaiIPL for the gift!!! My life is complete pic.twitter.com/AFWNPAvQQq — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 21, 2021

Scott Styris receives special gift from CSK team 2021

However, it seems that all is good between Styris and the side after they gifted him one of the most in-demand items of 2020-21 — a face mask. The personalised yellow mask came with the CSK lion logo and team tagline of "Whistle Podu" printed on it. A peace offering, the mask closely resembles the official team masks worn by the players.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Since losing their first match at the IPL 2021 to the Delhi Capitals, CSK have been on a three-match winning streak at the tournament. Taking on Eoin Morgan and his Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the three-time champions put on a massive 220 runs courtesy of some brilliant top-order batting by Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) and Faf du Plessis (95* off just 60 balls). Adding to this with important cameos were none other than Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni who scored 25 and 17 runs respectively.

Having reduced KKR to a sorry 31/5 after 5 overs, CSK may have gotten a bit too confident and almost ended up paying for this with the game. After a somewhat lacklustre season, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik forged an important partnership for KKR as they took the team to 112 before the former was clean bowled by Sam Curran. Russell's 22-ball knock included six maximums and three boundaries, at a strike rate of 245.45.

However, the true threat to CSK came in the form of Aussie pacer Pat Cummins who showed some rare skill with the bat, nothing up a tremendous 66 runs off 34 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 boundaries. While Cummins remained not out till the end, KKR lost by 18 runs after the run outs of Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy sent KKR packing. While CSK fans breathed a sigh of relief, the result left KKR fans wondering if Cummins could have gotten them through the line.

IPL 2021 points table

With this win, CSK are at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with 6 points. They are followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals who also have 6 points each. In 4th place are the Mumbai Indians with 4 points from four matches.

Image Credits: AP