CSK Team: Suresh Raina Describes Relationship With MS Dhoni In One Short Line; See Picture

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting mainstay Suresh Raina who missed the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons is all set to feature in the latest edition of the cricketing carnival. The southpaw joined the CSK team's training camp rather late, however, he is leaving no stone unturned to get back in the groove for IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina IPL 2021: Southpaw posts photo with MS Dhoni, puts all the speculation to bed

Raina along with CSK skipper MS Dhoni are veterans of the franchise who have been with them since the inception of the league back in 2008. Last year, there were reports of a potential Dhoni-Raina rift, however, neither of the two cricketers addressed the rumours which is why the chatter around the issue intensified. However, on Wednesday, Raina took to Instagram and put all the rumours to bed by posting a photo with the veteran stumper.

In the photo, Raina and Dhoni who are training for IPL 2021 are seen checking out the CSK skipper's bat. The dynamic left-hander also described the bond between the two with a lovely caption. Raina wrote, "Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart! ðŸ’›ðŸ’› @mahi7781 @chennaiipl."

MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina rift: Heart of the matter

After Raina opted out of IPL 2020, CSK hadn't officially stated the reason behind the cricketer's sudden departure which led to a plethora of speculation. While some reports have stated that a relative of Suresh Raina was murdered on August 20, 2020, in a village in Punjab's Pathankot which is why he withdrew his name from IPL 2020, others said that the southpaw left because of the COVID-19 threat after several members of the CSK contingent had tested positive for the ungodly virus.

However, there were also reports saying that ever since the CSK team reached the UAE for IPL 2020, Suresh Raina was unhappy with the hotel room provided to him. The reports further stated that Suresh Raina was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that MS Dhoni had been provided.

According to reports, the issue with 'Raina's room not having proper balconies' became a flashpoint as the CSK squad quarantined itself in the team hotel. MS Dhoni could not convince Suresh Raina and everything got carried away. It added that after 13 members of the Chennai outfit including two players, tested positive for coronavirus and were isolated, Raina's fears only grew.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

