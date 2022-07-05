CSK To Own Team In Women's IPL 2023? Club CEO Gives Major Update Amid Incessant Rumours

Amid talks about the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organising the maiden women’s IPL tournament, starting from 2023, a major update from the four-time men’s champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has become the talking point of the cricketing world. BCCI has organised the Women’s T20 challenge tournament since 2018, which has received a significant amount of viewership. Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has reportedly stated that the franchise will be interested in buying a team for the Women’s IPL.

What has been said so far?

Speaking to InsideSport, CEO Kasi said, “As and when it starts, we are going to be interested. That is all. Let the BCCI decide first. As of now, there has been no communication about it”. Earlier last month, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly mentioned that the board is looking forward to having a full-fledged women’s IPL next year. This is expected to help women’s cricket in India to reach new heights.

Sourav Ganguly shed light on Women's IPL last month

As reported by InsideSport, revealing his thoughts, Ganguly had said, “The BCCI is also committed to launching the Women’s IPL in 2023 apart from creating maximum opportunities for the growth of women’s cricket in the country”. If everything goes as planned, the Women’s IPL will become one of the biggest T20 leagues in women’s cricket. It is pertinent to mention that the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia is currently the most popular women’s cricket league in the world.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & others play in the WBBL

Team India players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have played for different teams in the WBBL and have been impressed with their performance. Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 challenge featured three teams captained by the India skipper Harmanpreet, opening batter Smriti Mandhana and allrounder Deepti Sharma. The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet picked up their 3rd title after defeating Deepti’s Velocity by four runs.

Keeping in mind CSK’s popularity all around the globe, if the team goes on to own a Women’s IPL team, it might give the tournament much higher exposure. CSK have won the IPL title a total of four times under legendary India skipper MS Dhoni’s leadership. Defending their title in 2022, CSK suffered their second-worst season ever after 2020, as they failed to reach anywhere near Playoff possibilities.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)