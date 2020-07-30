CSK To Reach Dubai 1st Out Of All IPL Teams, Could Book Chartered Flight For Aug 8: Report

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

CSK set to be the first team to reach UAE, franchise looking to book chartered plane

According to latest Indian reports, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by the seasoned campaigner MS Dhoni, will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020. The three-time IPL winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week.

Majority of the players of the CSK camp including MS Dhoni himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to gain some momentum and rediscover their rhythm as they look to add the fourth IPL trophy to their cabinet.

According to a report by InsideSport, the CSK are exploring the option of booking a chartered plane for the squad. Sources involved with planning in CSK told InsideSport that CSK are targeting to leave for Dubai with the entire squad by August 8 so that training camp can be organized for them before the end of the second week. The source added that the travel plans will be finalized once they receive instructions by the BCCI. The source further said that because of the current circumstances, they will explore to book a chartered flight for the team because it will be the safest option in the current conditions.

In fact, in 2014, the seventh season of the IPL was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the 2009 General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had beaten the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The VIVO IPL schedule 2020 is not out yet. But, it is learned that the final itinerary will only be finalized post IPL GC Meeting on Sunday.

The tournament is likely to be played without fans in the stadium. The UAE government announced on Wednesday that the UAE corona cases count was nearing the 60000-mark. The country, which consists of 7 'Emirates' or states, claims that only 375 new UAE corona cases were registered on Wednesday.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI