CSK Vs DC: Who Has Scored The Most Number Of Runs In CSK Vs DC Matches In IPL History?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier is all set to get underway on Friday, April 9. The Match 2 of IPL 2021 will see three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While CSK will be led by MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant will captain DC.

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan hold the record of scoring most runs in CSK vs DC matches

While Chennai had an awful IPL last year as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, Delhi narrowly missed out on their maiden IPL title after losing against Mumbai Indians in the final. The two sides will look to kick off the IPL 2021 campaign with a win. Both teams are filled with some of the best T20 batsmen in the world which is why runs will be scored in abundance. Ahead of the CSK vs DC clash, let's take a look at the players who have scored the most numbers of runs in the contests between the two sides.

As far as CSK are concerned, it is their skipper MS Dhoni who has hit the most runs in CSK vs DC matches. MS Dhoni IPL run count against Delhi is 547 which is the highest for a CSK batsman. Dhoni is followed by CSK's batting mainstay Suresh Raina who has scored 498 runs in CSK vs DC fixtures.

On the other hand, for Delhi, it is Shikhar Dhawan who has scored the most runs in CSK vs DC matches with 302 runs to his name. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 form will be crucial for Delhi's success in the 14th edition of the IPL. Chennai and Delhi both have been training hard for almost a month now. It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top when they take on each other on Saturday. The CSK vs DC game is set to get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the CSK squad and DC squad.

CSK squad

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

DC squad

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey and Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

SOURCE: CSK & DC INSTAGRAM