Last Updated:

CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Chepauk?

CSK vs GT Live Score: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are playing Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the CSK vs GT IPL match today at the M. A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
07:21 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Super Kings look for first win vs Titans

The Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have played each thrice in the history of the tournament and it has been the Titans who have always emerged victorious over Super Kings. Chennai will look to grab their first win vs Gujarat in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Titans Squad

A look at the squad of the Gujarat Titans ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1 vs Chennai Super Kings of the Indian Premier League 2023: 

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka.

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Chennai Super Kings squad

A look at the squad of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023: 

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Chepauk?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both have performed exceptionally well throughout the Indian Premier League 2023. However, in the only match, both teams played in the group stage it was GT, who emerged victorious. CSK would look tp avenge the defeat and also make a place in the finals of the tournament. 

pointer
06:49 IST, May 23rd 2023
CSK vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Super Kings and Titans take on in Qualifier 1

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com