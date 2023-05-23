CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Chepauk?

Quick links:
The Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans have played each thrice in the history of the tournament and it has been the Titans who have always emerged victorious over Super Kings. Chennai will look to grab their first win vs Gujarat in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).
The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both have performed exceptionally well throughout the Indian Premier League 2023. However, in the only match, both teams played in the group stage it was GT, who emerged victorious. CSK would look tp avenge the defeat and also make a place in the finals of the tournament.
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.