CSK Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be locking horns with arch-rivals as well as the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the very first match of IPL 2021 Phase II at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams would be hoping to register those crucial two points in order to inch a step closer to sealing a playoff berth.

Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2021 fixture on Sunday, 18 September 2021, let's take a look at the predictions, head-to-head records, top picks, etc.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad: The promising batsman has yet again mattered for Chennai when in his second IPL season. Gaikwad has so far amassed 196 runs from seven matches in IPL 2021 and would be hoping to continue his splendid run as the second phase of the Indian Premier League begins.

2. Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder would be hoping to make a vital contribution in the middle-order and would also be expected to deliver with the ball in hand especially in the middle overs. Ali has managed to score 206 runs and picked up five wickets in six matches.

3: Suryakumar Yadav: The Mumbai batsman was rewarded for his hard world earlier this month when he was named in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. With 173 runs from seven matches, 'SKY' would be hoping to make his bat do the talking and prove a point or two ahead of T20 cricket's showpiece event.

4. Quinton de Kock: The Proteas wicket-keeper batsman also had a good first phase of the IPL 2021 with 155 runs from six games and would be looking forward to getting some much-needed runs under his belt ahead of the T20 World Cup.

5: Shardul Thakur: Thakur did not have a good run with the ball in the initial phase of the IPL 2021 with just five scalps from seven outings. Nonetheless, his impressive performances in the England Test series with both bat and ball could prove to be fruitful for CSK in the long run.

CSK vs MI team news

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, J Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult (MI).

CSK vs MI head to head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters between both sides, it is the five-time winners who have come out on top on 20 occasions out of the 33 matches between arch-rivals with MS Dhoni & Co. finishing on the winning side 13 times.