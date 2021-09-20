CSK Vs MI IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Fumes At Dwayne Bravo After Dropped Catch; Watch

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni is known for his calm demeanor but, there have been instances when he ended up losing his composure on the cricket field. Be it lashing out at Manish Pandey for not coming back for an easy second run during a T20I match against South Africa in February 2018 or storming onto the field and arguing with the umpires during the IPL 2019 group game against Rajasthan Royals for not signaling a no-ball after Michell Santner was dismissed off a delivery that was bowled well over the waist height.

Lately, Mahi once again lost his temper after a miscommunication with CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo during the IPL 2021 fixture against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni fumes at Dwayne Bravo

The incident happened during the 18th over of MI's run chase when CSK missed out on a golden opportunity to dismiss a well-set Saurabh Tiwari. Tiwari, who looked to work the ball towards the leg-side could not execute the shot properly as it took the leading edge of his bat and went high up in the air and at one point it seemed that Dwayne Bravo would complete an easy catch at the short fine-leg region.

However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ran all the way to take the catch but an unfortunate miscommunication between the duo meant that neither of them could hold the ball in their hands as it popped out from MS Dhoni's gloves and fell to the ground. An irate Dhoni was then seen fuming at DJ Bravo in the heat of the moment.

MSD was visibly disappointed as well while making field placements immediately after the incident.

Watch the video here:

CSK vs MI highlights

Coming back to the contest, the Chennai Super Kings were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 24/4 in the Powerplay overs before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja's 81-run stand for the fifth-wicket resurrected CSK's innings. Gaikwad successfully anchored the innings as he also found support in Dwayne Bravo who contributed with an 8-ball 23. The opening batsman remained unbeaten on a 58-ball 88 as the former champions posted a respectable total of 156/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, the defending champions lost wickets at regular intervals but senior batsman Saurabh Tiwari tried his best to keep MI in the hunt. He batted right till the end and remained unbeaten on a 40-ball 50 but received no support from the other end as the title-holders were restricted to 136/8 from their 20 overs.

Thus, the three-time winners registered a 20-run win and now occupy the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table with six wins from eight matches and 12 points to their tally.