IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 20 Runs

While speaking after the match, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous. The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with. Most of them got out to slower ones. If you come later and you want to go hard and that's why we lost wickets. I would have tried to get into the eighth or ninth over and then take it from there. You always think you could have gone harder earlier, but with wickets down, it was a risk. There's always a catch, one batter played till the end and the others contributed well. It's a give and take, you need to see how many fast bowlers have in the armoury and how much time they take to bowl their overs. If a fast bowler has a long run-up or wastes a lot of time, it is tough for the captains. It depends on the situation. Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn't broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him."