IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 20 Runs

On winning the man of the match award, Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible. When Mahi bhai is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, you don't have to think much. The SL tour and the preparation coming here did help too. Initially the ball was seaming and swinging so I had to take my chance against the spinners. Jaddu just came in and I had to take my chance and it came off well. Quinton was taking charge, and my drop at that stage could have crucial, but luckily Deepak got him out soon after."
While speaking after the match, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "I think at 30/4, you want to get something respectable on the board and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected. We had to bat exceptionally to get to 140, but to get to 160 was tremendous. The wicket was slightly two-paced and slow to start off with. Most of them got out to slower ones. If you come later and you want to go hard and that's why we lost wickets. I would have tried to get into the eighth or ninth over and then take it from there. You always think you could have gone harder earlier, but with wickets down, it was a risk. There's always a catch, one batter played till the end and the others contributed well. It's a give and take, you need to see how many fast bowlers have in the armoury and how much time they take to bowl their overs. If a fast bowler has a long run-up or wastes a lot of time, it is tough for the captains. It depends on the situation. Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn't broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him."
"It's a good feeling, obviously against MI it's the toughest team in IPL and it's like a final playing them, always a good feeling to win. Just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL and when I came over here, just had one bowling session which was yesterday and happy to get 4 overs through today. Now I bat lower down the order with the batting line-up like CSK, for me it's just about trying to get the momentum and try to capitalize, adjust and adapt. Just try to give the best of my ability whenever I go out to bat. He (Ruturaj) has been our star player end of last season and this season and he is a quality player. Played proper cricket shots and played till the end. He has appetite for runs and it's good to get over the line this game."
After the match, Kieron Pollard gave an interview, where he stated that Mumbai Indians could have done things differently in hindsight. The MI stand-in captain said, "We must have got a partnership. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight. Losing by 20 runs, I think that is the difference. Gave too many with the ball at the end. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn't do that. We could have learnt from their mistake of losing too many wickets in the powerplay. We needed one guy to bat deep. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We can't let that happen at this level, but we still have six games to go."
IPL 2021 Points Table Update: As a result of the win, CSK moved to the top of the standings with 12 points from eight matches (6W). On the other hand, MI remained in fourth place with four wins from eight matches.
Saurabh Tiwari seemed like the only hope for Mumbai Indians to chase down the target of 157 runs as he scored a brilliant fifty of just 40 deliveries. However, his effort went in vain as MI only managed to score 136 runs at the end of 20 overs.
IPL 2021: CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. MI ended the innings with a score of 136/8
Josh Hazlewood dismisses Kieron Pollard for just 15 runs off 14 deliveries in his first ball of his third over. Mumbai Indians still require 70 runs off 41 deliveries.
