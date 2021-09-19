CSK Vs MI Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 Opening Match LIVE In India, UK & US?

The remainder of IPL 2021 is finally set to go on the floors after a long gap of more than four months. The second phase of the cash-rich tournament will resume with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, often touted as the El Clasico of the IPL. The 14th edition of the IPL was initially postponed in May after several players and support staff members returned COVID-19 positive tests. The BCCI later announced that the tournament has been shifted to the UAE keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders.

How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. The matches will also be broadcast live on the video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. The first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 a.m local time.

How to watch IPL 2021 in UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, benIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

