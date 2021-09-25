CSK Vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal Says He Will Not 'stop' Playing Same Shot In Future

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal said that he would not stop playing the shot that led to his dismissal during the IPL 2021 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Padikkal was going really well and was all set for a big one before Dwayne Bravo's short ball brought curtains down on his splendid knock. The opening batsman played an outstanding knock of a 50-ball 70 at a strike rate of 140 that included five boundaries and three maximums.

CSK vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal talks about his mode of dismissal

Talking about his mode of dismissal, Padikkal said that has to be careful, but it won't stop him from playing the shot.

"Definitely, I will keep working on that shot and it's really a high run-making shot and I felt that today it was on, it's just that I couldn't execute it well enough, and probably, it did not come off as well as I expected it to so yeah, sometimes these things happen and that's not gonna stop me from playing the shot but yeah, I have to be careful next time", said Devdutt Padikkal during the post-match press conference.

The opening batsman took the responsibility of anchoring RCB's innings after captain Virat Kohli's dismissal and he did manage to do so before being dismissed immediately after AB de Villiers was sent back to the dugout.

On the final ball of the 17th over, Dwayne Bravo had bowled a slower short ball on the middle and off stump line as Padikkal decided to clear the third man by playing a ramp shot. However, he did not time it well as it went straight into the hands of Ambati Rayudu who completed a simple catch at short third man to end the emerging batter's stay at the crease.

Devdutt Padikkal against CSK: Watch young opener's blistering 70-run knock

CSK vs RCB: Chennai grab the top spot in the points table

Coming back to the contest, openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli helped RCB get off to a flying start as both completed their respective half-centuries and added 111 runs for the opening stand before the latter was dismissed for 53.

Meanwhile, Padikkal continued to go after the CSK bowlers with some delightful strokes and kept RCB's scoreboard moving. However, once he was sent back after an outstanding knock of a 50-ball 70 in the 17th over, the three-time finalists lost their momentum towards the backend of their innings and were restricted to 156/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to a brisk start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) adding 71 runs for the opening stand before Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Moeen Ali (23) carried out the rescue act with a 47-run stand for the third wicket and once the two were dismissed, Suresh Raina (17*) and skipper MS Dhoni (11*) ensured that the former champions did not have any more hiccups as they took their team past the finish line with six wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

By the virtue of this win, the Chennai Super Kings are now at the 'Numero Uno' spot in IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from nine matches and 14 points to their tally.