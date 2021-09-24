CSK Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 35th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, September 24, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK are currently second in the IPL 2021 standings with 12 points from eight matches having lost only two games so far, and will be looking to keep it that way against third-placed RCB who have 10 points from eight matches. RCB will want to pick up a win here to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoff rounds after losing three of their last five matches in the IPL this season. Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 fixture on Friday, September 24, 2021, let's take a look at the Dream 11 predictions, head-to-head records, top picks, etc.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Glenn Maxwell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

Dream11 Prediction: Who Will Win The Match

As per our CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, RCB are the favourites to win the match, despite not being in the best of form.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-head

Total matches played against each other: 27

CSK Wins: 17

RCB Wins: 9

No Result: 1

CSK vs RCB Team News and Predicted Starting XI

CSK have been bolstered with the return of Sam Curran and his inclusion will further add more balance to the CSK lineup.

RCB will more or less have the same starting lineup.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran / Josh Hazlewood, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RCB Top Picks

CSK

Deepak Chahar: He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021 for CSK so far with 10 from eight matches with an economy of 7.57.

Moeen Ali: He got out for a no score in the last match against Mumbai Indians but the England all-rounder has notched 206 runs in 7 matches in this year’s IPL at an average of 29.42 and even picked up 5 wickets at an economy of 6.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: He played a wonderful innings in the last game against Mumbai Indians. He remained not out in the end on 88* runs from 58 balls.

RCB

Virat Kohli: Now he may not be having the best of seasons so far but it is fair to note that his performances against CSK have always been top. Kohli is the highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history and that is saying something. He has scored 895 runs in total against them in 27 matches at an incredible average of 40.68. He has also managed to score eight half-centuries against CSK, with 90* being his highest-ever score against the side.

Glenn Maxwell: He has been in top form for RCB this season being their highest run-scorer and will want to continue that against CSK. He has managed a total of 233 runs so far this IPL season.

Harshal Patel: He is the current purple cap holder in the IPL 2021 with 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 9. His best figures so far have been 5 for 27 and he has also managed to score 47 runs as well.

