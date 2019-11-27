CTB Vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 18th match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Cape Town Blitz and Durban Heat. A home game for Blitz, the match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for November 28 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

CTB vs DUR Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 2nd edition of Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Cape Town Blitz are placed fourth on the points table with three wins and three defeats out of their six matches. Durban Heat are positioned fifth on the table as they are yet to win a game out of their two completed fixtures. Three of Durban’s matches ended in no-results. Six teams are participating in the ongoing domestic South African T20 event which features 32 matches in a double round-robin and knockout format.

CTB vs DUR Dream11 Squad details

CTB vs DUR Dream11: CTB Squad

Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Asif Ali, Aviwe Mgijima, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Janneman Malan, David Bedingham (wk), Khwezi Gumede

CTB vs DUR Dream11: DUR Squad

Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Alex Hales, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Wesley Marshall

Tomorrow afternoon we are back in action against @NMB_Giants at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. 🏏



Play gets underway at 12:30. ⏰

Catch the game live on SABC 3. 📺#MSLT20#HeatUp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QGxPR62Foz — Durban Heat (@durban_heat) November 22, 2019

CTB vs DUR Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Dane Vilas (vc)

All-rounder – Andile Phehlukwayo

Batsmen – Quinton de Kock, Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Keshav Maharaj, Wahab Riaz, Andile Phehlukwayo

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

