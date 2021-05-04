Cummins Calls Australian PM’s Move on Travel Ban 'shocking'; Says 'added A Bit Of Anxiety'

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL has reacted to Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison's decision and statement over banning all travellers from India till May 15. Pat Cummins said that Morrison's comments were shocking and it also added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here (India).

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison last week had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, adding that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players in India. As per a few Australian media reports, Morrison also announced that if any person who had been in India, tried to return home, the person may face jail time.

Before BCCI suspended IPL 2021, Pat Cummins in a conversation with Fox Sports, admitted that Scott Morrison’s statement came as a shock. "Yeah, it did a little bit. Once we flew out of Australia, we knew we were signing up for 14 days quarantine coming home, so you always feel that little bit further away from getting home”, Cummins told Fox Sports. Cummins further stated that a few Aussie players were ‘anxious’ after the Australian Prime Minister announced the travel ban.

Pat Cummins also said, "As soon as the hard border shut, obviously no one has experienced that before. It added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here. But we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June. Hopefully, it all reopens on May 15 and we'll be able to get back."

“Last year we had the IPL held over in the UAE and that was an incredibly well-run tournament. This year, they tried to push it that little step further and have it over here in multiple cities in India. I'm sure looking back they might have tweaked a few things," added Cummins.

It is to be noted that Australian players like Andre Tye, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa pulled out their name and flew back to Australia after Morrison's government banned travellers from India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Cricket Australia Won't Seek Travel Exemption For Player Repatriation

Following the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cricket Australia has released its official statement and clarified that the Australian Cricket Board will not ask for any exemptions in travel from India or the Australian government. Various cricketers, commentators, and coaching staffs are in India as they had come to take part in the Indian cricket extravaganza. For now, more than 30 Australian players and support staff will head to the Maldives where they are set to remain for 14 days following their own government's refusal to allow their own citizens to enter the country's borders for being in India.

BCCI Postpones IPL

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine. Finally, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council released a joint statement and stated that the IPL is postponed till further notice.

(Image Credits: IPL/AP)

(Story Inputs: ANI)