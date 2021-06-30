Curtly Ambrose Points Out Virat Kohli's Mistake In WTC Final, Praises Kane Williamson

Former West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose has highlighted Team India's mistake in the World Test Championship final that cost them the ultimate trophy. Ambrose, while speaking on the YouTube channel 'The Curtly & Karishma Show', said Team India hasn't been able to cross that endmost hurdle in the last 6-7 ICC events as the side either gets knocked out in the semis or in the final. Ambrose said India tends to fail consistently on big occasions. Ambrose believes the Virat Kohli-led boys change their game plan and put themselves under pressure on big occasions, which might be the reason behind consistent failure.

Ambrose said India should not change its game plan or stay of play because it final or semi-final. The legendary pacer said they should always stick to what they have been doing all along. Ambrose's observation might have aroused from the fact that Virat Kohli played two spinners on a seamer-friendly pitch in England, where it proved to be an expensive decision as it eventually cost them the Test mace.

India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 under the leadership of former skipper MS Dhoni. Since 2013, India has reached the final of ICC events thrice - 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2021 WTC final, however, on all three occasions the team has failed to cross the finish line. India has also played three semi-finals during the same period - the 2015 World Cup, the 2016 T20 World Cup, and the 2019 World Cup.

'I have a lot of respect for Williamson'

Ambrose further heaped praise on Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, saying "I have a lot of respect for him". Ambrose said the way Williamson has led the New Zealand team over the years is "wonderful" to see. Ambrose also credited New Zealand fast bowlers for the win against India in the inaugural edition of the WTC final. Ambrose said the Kiwis have got some fantastic bowlers in their line-ups such as Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult. The 57-year-old said the way those bowlers made use of the conditions that suit them was fantastic to watch.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets on the final day of the World Test Championship final. While Kyle Jamieson shone with the ball for the Kiwis, skipper Kane Williamson remained the key with the bat as he scored 49 and 52 runs respectively to help his team win.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

