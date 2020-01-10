CUW Vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 40th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Cumilla Warriors and Khulna Tigers. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 10 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.

CUW vs KHT Dream11 prediction, preview

The ongoing seven-team tournament is the seventh season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across three venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Cumilla Warriors are currently placed fifth on the points table with five wins out of their 11 matches. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are positioned fourth on the table with six wins and four defeats out of their 10 fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 10.

CUW vs KHT Dream11 Squad details

CUW vs KHT Dream11: CUW Squad

Dawid Malan (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Upul Tharanga, Fardeen Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, David Wiese, Yasir Ali, Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Sabbir Rahman, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam

CUW vs KHT Dream11: KHT Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim (c and wk), Hashim Amla, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

CUW vs KHT Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim (c)

All-rounder – Robbie Frylinck, Soumya Sarkar

Batsmen – Dawid Malan (vc), Upul Tharanga, Rilee Rossouw, Hashim Amla

Bowlers – Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shamsur Rahman

Khulna Tigers start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

