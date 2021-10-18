Dale Steyn As Team India Or CSK Bowling Coach? Former SA Pacer Expresses 'interest'

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has expressed his interest in becoming the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team on Monday. Steyn retired from all forms of cricket in August this year, ending his sensational career with South Africa, which lasted from 2004 to 2016. He was one of the most feared bowlers in global cricket during his prime, and dominated games for the Proteas whenever the ball was handed over to him. He can now be seen as a cricket pundit expressing his views on cricket matches around the world.

On October 17, he replied to an Instagram post of ESPNCricinfo expressing his interest in a job for the Indian cricket team. ESPN Cricinfo in their Instagram post, uploaded a picture of MS Dhoni talking to someone on the phone and captioned it by asking the users what would they speak to Dhoni if given a chance of being on call with him. Replying to the post, the former South African pacer said that he would ask MS Dhoni to sign him as the bowling coach of the team. In September, legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni was announced as the mentor of the 15-men Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The T20 World Cup 2021 started with the qualifier matches on October 17 and the Super-12 matches will begin on October 24.

India to play against Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

India is due to play their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni joined the Indian team ahead of the tournament after clinching the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 title for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on October 15. CSK defeated KKR in a thrilling match by 27 runs and clinched their fourth IPL title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. CSK have previously won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, and 2018. The addition of MS Dhoni into the Indian squad would be much helpful for India, as Virat Kohli will lead the team in his last assignment as the T20I skipper of India. He announced in September that he will hang his boots as the T20I captain of the Indian cricket team, after the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup.

Image: AP