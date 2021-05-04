Dale Steyn Reacts After BCCI Postpones IPL 2021, Wishes Infected Players Speedy Recovery

South African legendry fast bowler Dale Steyn has wished players who are infected from COVID-19 in the Indian Premier League speedy recovery. Dale Steyn took to his Twitter handle and outlined that Coronavirus does not care and it certainly has no favorites. Steyn's statement came after BCCI and the IPL Governing Council suspended the tournament for an indefinite period of time.

Notably, on Monday, KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the BCCI postponed the Indian extravaganza till further notice.

Dale Steyn took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Covid don’t care.

It has no favorites.



Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 4, 2021

CSA puts forward guidelines for cricketers willing to return to South Africa

Cricket South Africa following the IPL 2021 suspension released their official statement and supported the decision taken by the BCCI. CSA in its statement said, "CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores. Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations."

IPL 2021's Resumption Date Already In The Works

However, it is to be noted that IPL 2021's resumption date is already in the works. As per reports, BCCI officials have said that IPL 2021 is only being postponed and not cancelled. A new date for the tournament is expected to be decided by next week, once clearance is obtained to shift the entire tournament to Mumbai. The teams will remain in bio-bubble, the report claims.

Going by the reports of ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is seriously considering the idea of shifting the remaining games of the season entirely to Mumbai and push the final of the tournament from May 30 to early June. The tournament could be shifted as early as May 7 to the new host city. For now, only one or two doubleheaders are held every week in the IPL 2021 but the board might have to reschedule the rest of the games, putting more double-headers in place in order to finish the season on time.

