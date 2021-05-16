Dale Steyn Revisits Sreesanth's Slog Six Off Andre Nel In 2006, Calls It 'Legendary'

Veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has gone back in time and recalled his Indian counterpart S Sreesanth's slog six off countryman Andre Nel during India's tour of South Africa in 2006/07.

Sreesanth, who was known for his over-the-top celebrations after taking a wicket during his heydays for a change went a step further after he made his bat do the talking.

'Legendary': Dale Steyn

It so happened that recently, ESPNCricinfo on its official Twitter handle had asked the fans to name a batsman and a shot of theirs that gives them chills every time and as soon as it came to Steyn's notice, he came forward and picked the Kerala speedster and his slog off Andre Nel for a maximum with the swinging bat celebration. The Proteas icon then went on to term the moment as 'Legendary'.

Sreesanth and his slog off Andre Nel for 6 with the swinging bat celebration. Legendary — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 15, 2021

During the first Test match in Johannesburg, after smashing former South African pacer Andre Nel for a six, he was seen dancing all the way to the non-strikers' end which entertained one and all. Sreesanth has now come forward and spoken on that moment of madness.

When Sreesanth gave it back to Nel

It was Nel who had started it all by needlessly confronting Sreesanth. During the opening Test at the Wanderers, Andre Nel taunted Sreesanth for lacking courage when the latter was on strike. Much to everybody’s amusement, the tail-ender charged down the wicket off the very next delivery and smacked the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a six. What followed thereafter left all the fans and viewers in splits as Sreesanth turned the Wanderers deck into a dance floor.

Sreesanth's cricketing career

Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth's cricket career includes two World Cup titles (2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup) and a seven-year ban from competitive cricket. Between 2005 and 2011, he played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for the Indian team. Throughout his career, the controversial pacer collected 169 international wickets across all formats.