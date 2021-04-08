Daniel Vettori Suggests Bangalore's ‘Best Way To Utilise’ Glenn Maxwell Ahead Of IPL 2021

Former New Zealand captain and ex Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori in an interactive session with ESPNcricinfo has said that that focus on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers might help Glenn Maxwell play his natural game with less pressure in the IPL 2021. Ever since the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been bought by Bangalore despite his dismal performance for Punjab in the IPL 2020, there has been a debate going on that franchise should not have spent so much on this player.

As Glenn Maxwell is all set to take part in the IPL 2021 for the Virat Kohli-led side, Vettori on what should be Glenn Maxwell's batting position said, "I think in the other team he could be used at the top of the order because he had a success of that. But I think looking at the balance of the RCB team in particular the way Mike Hesson spoke they see him in middle-order and finisher. Primarily to look his ability to play spin, to be aggressive against spin, something in those middle overs that RCB has possibly struggled with."

Vettori also said that the inclusion of Maxwell has made the middle order of the Bangalore team lethal. "I find it hard to find many batters than these two when you put AB's (AB de Villiers) name up there and then Glenn Maxwell who has a lot of success. I think you look at two players who have the ability to change the strike over and also have the ability to hit boundaries and what really stands out is their running between the wicket. Even as AB's age none of his pace or ability to judge a run has been changed. Therefore Maxwell and he together will bring a lethal combination. I know they have spend a lot of money on Glenn Maxwell but he can also be combined with Dan Christian and with Kohli if he is still in."

'Maxwell in a way can fly under the radar'

It is to be noted that the big-hitting Australian all-rounder, who endured a forgettable season last year, scored just around 108 runs from 13 matches for Punjab. As a result, he was released by Punjab but still, he was bought by Bangalore at INR 14.25 crore (approx AUD 2,500,000).

"The emphasis normally is on AB and Kohli, and Maxwell in a way can fly under the radar. Hopefully that lack of pressure will allow him to have an IPL that everyone expects him to most years," added. Vettori.

