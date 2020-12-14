Danish Kaneria Slams Pakistani Cricket Culture Publicly After Pandya-Natarajan Moment

Former Pakistan spinner has made a habit of making headlines with his controversial statements. The leg-spinner has been extremely vocal about his criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the cricketing culture in the country. Kaneria was at it once again as he accused Pakistan players of being selfish and only thinking about themselves.

Danish Kaneria calls Pakistan players' selfish', gives Hardik Pandya-T Natarajan's example

Kaneria took to Twitter and shared a photo of Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan who recently shined for the Men in Blue in their 2-1 win in the three-match T20I series against Australia. Pandya was named the 'Player of the Series' for his brilliant performances, however, he gave the award away to Natarajan who was playing his debut T20I series and impressed everyone with his bowling.

Pandya's move to unselfishly give away his accolade to a youngster and motivate him was lauded by Kaneria. The 39-year old pointed the same and said that no Pakistan player has ever done something like this and accused them of only thinking of themselves.

Great Pic can not be better ,#HardikPandya wins the hearts winning the man of the series but gives to Natarjan ,youngster must be delighted and motivated.hamaray Kisi player ney ahsa Kia khabi sub apna sochthay hai pic.twitter.com/UUSIxYmqbU — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 13, 2020

This is not the first time that Kaneria has lambasted the PCB by citing the example of Indians. Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria cited the example of former Pakistani cricketer Sami Aslam, who had announced that he would shift his cricket career to USA. The leg-spinner said that Aslam was a consistent player and added that here’s been injustice done with him. According to Kaneria, Aslam never got the chances that players like Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq did, having just played 13 Tests and 4 ODIs for Pakistan.

Kaneria further slammed the PCB saying that it is unfortunate that their board behaves in such a way that players need to leave their homes. The former Pakistan player also gave the example of India’s Suryakumar Yadav who had received an offer from Scott Styris to play for New Zealand on social media during the Dream11 IPL 2020. Speaking about the same, Kaneria stated that his IPL franchise, as well as, the BCCI have stood by him, which is why he will not leave his country.

SOURCE: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM

