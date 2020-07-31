Danny Morrison Recalls How He Had Denied Sachin Tendulkar His Maiden Test Century

Danny Morrison revealed how Sachin Tendulkar was denied his maiden Test century by him that would have made Sachin the youngest player to score a ton in red-ball cricket. This happened during the Napier Test match between India and New Zealand in 1990 where he was dismissed for 88. Tendulkar was only 17 then.

'When I look at that...': Danny Morrison

“When I look at that and remember, yeah, a couple of shots. I remember the 88 he got in Napier, and he was in such a hurry! I think he hit me for three fours in this one over, and you could see that impetuous nature of the youth and he wanted to keep going, he ended up smashing me to John Wright (at mid-off),” said Morrison while speaking on The Edges & Sledged podcast. “That was it, and hence saying he was so impetuous because he could have been the youngest ever, and you could see it took him an age to get off the ground. [It was] like a snowball rolling down the hill, getting bigger and bigger, just getting boom, boom, boom until it went bust, sort of hit a tree down the mountain, which was a shame for Indian fans because he was going so beautifully. Got out for 88," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Many years ago, Sachin had recalled that heart-breaking moment and reportedly went on to say that he was crying bitterly in the washroom after he was denied of what would have been his maiden Test century and had to wash his face before heading back to the dressing room. A decade later, John Wright was named Team India's head coach and the Master Blaster had jokingly told Wright that his catch had deprived him of his maiden Test 100.

Nonetheless, Tendulkar did not have to wait long for reaching the three-figure mark in Tests as he struck a magnificent ton against England at Manchester a few months later.

The batting maestro also had a 24-year successful cricketing career as well. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

