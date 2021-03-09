Daren Sammy Trolled Heavily For Playing Tape Ball Cricket On Pakistani Street: WATCH

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricketers tested positive for COVID-19. Daren Sammy, who coached Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, seems to have found a new way to put his skills on display for fans after the PSL 2021 season got indefinitely postponed.

PSL latest news: PSL postponed by PCB

PSL latest news: Daren Sammy entertains fans with street cricket

On Monday, March 8, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy took to Twitter and shared pictures of himself playing street tape ball cricket with youngsters. In the caption, he mentioned that he played some cricket in Lahore earlier and went on to ask his fans where should he play next. Surprisingly for the cricketer, he got hilariously trolled by his fans and followers instead.

Some fans mocked Sammy for ignoring the social distancing protocols during the pandemic. They also brought up the rumours of Sammy being one of the members who breached the bio-bubble during the PSL 2021 season. Meanwhile, others simply trolled the two-time T20 World Cup winner by warning him about the tough rules of street cricket.

Here is a look at Daren Sammy’s tweet along with some of the fans hilariously reacting to it.

man this is what caused PSL to be suspended ðŸ¤£ — Kettapaiyan96 (@ChandrasekN) March 8, 2021

How many runs you scored?ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Venkatesh (@k_venkatesh_) March 8, 2021

Dear Sammy, if the ball hit the tapes on the wicket, then ready for a dispute (out, not out) that will soon lead to an interesting fight. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Dr Ali Inayat (@FalconInayatale) March 9, 2021

That's why virus spread in PSL. Somebody said you were going in/out of the bubble, is that true? — Country Mouth (@go4amol) March 9, 2021

PSL postponed: PCB looking to reschedule

The PCB is now looking to stage the remaining matches of PSL 2021 on either the months of May, September or November, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan. Around 14 matches were played out in Karachi before the postponement, thus leaving the schedule of 20 remaining games.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who played for the Islamabad United, recently took a cheeky jibe at the PCB for the food that was provided to him. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the limited food ordered to him and wrote ‘Toast, omelette, and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread.

After facing criticism for his complains about food, Hales clarified the incident by saying that his Instagram story was misinterpreted. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

Image source: Daren Sammy Twitter