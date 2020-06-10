Darren Sammy Racism Row: Chris Gayle Supports West Indian Compatriot After SRH Outrage

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy recently alleged he was being subjected to racism by his ex-teammates from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint. In wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, the all-rounder took to his Instagram account and without naming anyone, said to those players that he wants to have a conversation with them. After Darren Sammy’s shocking allegations, experienced West Indies cricketer and another former captain Chris Gayle also decided to throw his weight behind the movement.

Darren Sammy SRH racism row: Chris Gayle backs former captain

On June 2, explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle alleged that he also faced racism during his career and cricket is not free of the menace. However, the T20 behemoth did not elaborate on when he was subjected to racist remarks but hinted it might have been during his stints at global T20 leagues. Chris Gayle has now backed Darren Sammy over the ongoing Sammy racism row with his ex-SRH teammates.

On Tuesday, June 9, Chris Gayle took to Twitter and responded to the Darren Sammy racism row tweet. In the caption, the opening batsman wrote: “It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, Darren Sammy. Like I said, it’s in the game”. In turn, Sammy also responded to his fellow West Indies teammate by writing: “You know how it is bro. Knowledge Is Power. We were not born to be silence”.

Sammy Ishant Sharma: Fans slam Ishant Sharma for alleged Sammy racism row

Ishant Sharma was Sammy’s teammate in SRH between IPL 2013 and 2014. An Instagram post by the pacer from 2014 has been doing the rounds on social media after the Sammy racism claims. In the post, Ishant Sharma can be seen posing with his then teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Darren Sammy. In the caption, Sharma refers to the West Indian with the word, ‘Kalu’, thus substantiating the Sammy racism claims. Many fans have lashed out at the fast bowler for indulging in casual racism in the comments section, with many even tagging Darren Sammy to bring it to the West Indian's attention.

Sammy Ishant Sharma: Sharma’s 2014 post with Darren Sammy resurfaces online

