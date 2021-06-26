Last Updated:

Daryl Harper Recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s Infamous Shoulder-Before-Wicket; 'It Was Correct'

Former Umpire Daryl Harper in an interview recalled infamous Sachin Tendulkar's 'Shoulder Before Wicket' decision and said that the decision he made was correct

Former ICC elite-level umpire Daryl Harper who retired in 2011 recently recalled Sachin Tendulkar's controversial dismissal which he gave during the India Tour of Australia in the 1999 Adelaide Test. Umpire Daryl Harper gave Sachin Tendulkar out LBW on 0 when he came out to bat during the Adelaide Test in 1999. Daryl Harper's decision faced wide criticism especially from Team India fans as the ball struck Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulder when he tried to duck a bouncer from Australian pacer Glenn McGrath. The decision by the Australian umpire started a massive debate and cricket experts even termed this 'Shoulder Before Wicket'. 

Now, former Umpire Daryl Harper in an interview with YouTube channel The Sports Doyen recalled his controversial decision and stated that the decision he made was absolutely correct. Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal sparked a huge debate as many believed that the ball was short and it was going above the wickets. 

'It was the correct decision', says Daryl Harper

In response to Australia's 441, Team India's start was not up to the mark as they lost three wickets of  Devang Gandhi, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman in quick succession. At 27/3, Sachin Tendulkar had ducked for a short delivery, expecting it to rise well above him, but the low bounce took him by surprise and hit him on his shoulder Following that he was given out by Daryl Harper. 

"It’s not something I want to let go, It’s something that happened, I made a decision. If I can have my book published this year, I want you to look at the section with still photographs that I’ll have that will convince you without a doubt that it was the correct decision," said Harper.

"Richie Benaud was on air that day. India were 3 for 27 and very quickly they were 4 for 27. Richie Benaud came back on air the following day and when he was on air, he said that from the vision he saw, and the photographs he saw, the ball had reached its highest point. It was on its way down and was not going to clear the stumps," added Daryl Harper. 

Richie Benaud is a former Australian cricketer who became a highly regarded commentator on the game after his retirement from cricket. 

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's 'Shoulder Before Wicket' Video

