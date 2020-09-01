David Gower Says Virat Kohli's Love For The Red-ball Cricket Is 'great PR For The Format'

Former England captain David Gower believes that current India skipper Virat Kohli's love for the Test format is a great advertisement for the longest format of the gentleman's game. Virat is currently the second-ranked batsman in the ICC Test Rankings. He had occupied the 'Numero Uno' spot for quite a while before being dethroned by the Aussie batting megastar as well as one of his toughest competitors Steve Smith who is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation.

Meanwhile, under Kohli's captaincy, Team India were the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 to May 2020.

'Great PR for the format': David Gower

"Virat Kohli as the leading player of the world calling Test cricket as the toughest and most important form is great PR for the format. If I have to pick a captain for the team it will surely be Virat. What I like about Virat apart from his talent is his passion and absolute drive. Cricket is still a game where you can be a brilliant individual within the team but too much of individuality can also be harmful but Virat is an extraordinary individual contributing to the team" said Gower while speaking on SportsTiger's show 'Off-the-Field'

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

Team India's next Test assignment would be against the current top-ranked side Australia when the two old cricketing rivals lock horns Down Under in a four-match Test series starting December 3. The first Test will be played in Brisbane and the second Test match is expected to be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The final two matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

