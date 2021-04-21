David Miller Hilariously Makes Fun Of Jos Buttler Batting, England Keeper Responds: WATCH

The Rajasthan Royals team were seen in high spirits in a video posted on their Instagram handle. In the video, David Miller could be seen attempting to imitate the batting stance of Jos Buttler showing his peculiar style that got him a few laughs and applause. The Rajasthan Royals were enjoying this get together at The St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.

The Rajasthan Royals team 2021 have lost 2 matches against the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League so far. They have managed to win a single match against the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals team 2021 currently reside at the 6th position of the IPL 2021 points table.

David Miller imitates Jos Buttler in a hilarious manner

After their match against the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals got together to celebrate the 2nd birthday of Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia Buttler. The Rajasthan Royals were having a good time at St. Regis where David Miller imitated the stance of Jos Buttler. David Miller, in his slippers, took a stance that all batsmen take but then he showed the peculiar way Jos Buttler gives a shake to his shoulder every time when he stands at the crease.

This observation received a wave of laugh and applause at the end from the people watching and Jos Buttler responded by saying that the act was very good. Jos Buttler is enjoying the phase of his fatherhood with his 2-year-old daughter and wife Louise Buttler. Jos Buttler is one of the most prominent players in the Rajasthan Royals squad and his addition has given the team a good opening batsman.

Jos Buttler IPL 2021 performance vital for Rajasthan's victory

David Miller has given hints of his vintage form coming back to life in the tournament when he scored 62 runs from 43 balls which contributed to the victory against the Delhi Capitals. The Jos Buttler IPL 2021 campaign also has gotten off to a steady start where the English batsman has scored 76 runs from 3 matches so far. Although, the fans have yet to experience his explosive hitting at the top apart from his 48 against CSK in the last game.

RR IPL 2021 schedule

The RR IPL 2021 schedule will have them face the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, 22 April. The RCB have had a dream start to the tournament winning all of their matches so far. Sitting at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, the RCB will provide a tough challenge for the Rajasthan Royals.

Image Source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter