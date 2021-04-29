David Warner And Rishabh Pant Share THIS Remarkable Batting Statistic In IPL 2021

David Warner and Rishabh Pant are among the most explosive batsmen in the world today. The southpaws are known for their attacking approach and audacious stroke-play. While Warner has been enthralling the cricketing community with his fierce batting for over a decade, Pant has taken huge strides in his short career and has already been cited as the next big thing in world cricket.

Both batsmen have scored runs in the ongoing IPL 2021 consistently. However, it is their strike rate that has been a major subject of discussion. Warner and Pant have played at a relatively lower strike rate than what they are used to.

Notably, both David Warner and Rishabh Pant have registered their slowest fifties in the IPL in the ongoing season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain registered his slowest fifty on Wednesday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he brought up his half-century in 50 balls, which ultimately cost them the game. In fact, in the post-match presentation, the Australian took full accountability for his slow innings, which he said was the reason behind their below-par score.

Likewise, the newly-appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant also seems to have been affected by the burden of captaincy. The Indian stumper recorded his slowest IPL fifty ever during his side's heart-breaking one-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore a couple of days ago. Pant scored his fifty off 46 balls and it was his low strike rate that eventually cost them the game too. Pant will look to make amends in the DC vs KKR live game on Thursday evening in Ahmedabad.

As per the CSK vs SRH scorecard, after winning the toss, David Warner decided to bat first. SRH lost in-form opener, Jonny Bairstow, early for just 5. A returning Manish Pandey along with skipper David Warner then batted meticulously and stitched a 106-run partnership to get the SRH innings back on track. Both scored half-centuries but consumed a lot of balls.

Warner scored a 55-ball 57 whereas Pandey played a knock of 61 off 46 balls and just when it was time to accelerate, both batsmen ended up losing their wickets in the 18th over. However, Kane Williamson's late blitz (26 off 10 balls) and Kedar Jadhav's quick cameo (12 off 4 balls) ensured that SRH posted a respectable 171/3, which was still a below-par score.

In response, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis came out with intent and had their plans sorted. The duo played sensible cricket but also made sure that they put the bad balls away. Both started playing their shots after they settled at the crease.

The CSK openers posted an opening partnership of 129 runs before Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Rashid Khan for a brilliant 44-ball 75. The SRH spinner grabbed another couple of wickets (Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis) in quick succession but it was far too late. CSK completed the chase with nine balls to spare to move to the top of the points table.

David Warner IPL stats

The David Warner IPL stats make for a staggering read. In 148 games, Warner has scored 5447 runs at an excellent average of 42.22 and a stunning strike rate of 140.13. Warner has a record 50 half-centuries and four tons in the IPL. Notably, he is the first overseas player to breach the 5000-run mark in the tournament. On Wednesday, Warner also became only the eighth batsman to score 200 or more sixes in IPL history.

