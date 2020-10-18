IPL 2020: Southpaw David Warner Becomes The First Overseas Player To Score 5,000 Runs

Hyderabad skipper David Warner has achieved yet another feat in his IPL career as he became the first overseas player to register 5,000 runs in the marquee tournament. The southpaw achieved this feat during his team's Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

By the virtue of this feat, the southpaw has become the fourth batsman to amass more than 5,000 runs in the history of the cash-rich league. Other batsmen include the likes of Bangalore skipper as well as the batting megastar Virat Kohli (5759), former Chennai batsman Suresh Raina (5368), and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (5149) respectively.

David Warner plays an anchor's role to near perfection

While Ferguson starred in his first match of IPL 2020, skipper David Warner ensured that Hyderabad did not go down without putting up a strong fight. Taking the match deep, Warner smashed Andre Russel for three consecutive boundaries as Hyderabad inched closer to the target. However, he could not take his team over the line as he failed to go big with two runs needed off one delivery, pushing the match to a super over.

In the Super Over, the explosive opener was castled by Ferguson, and youngster Abdul Samad also had his stumps shattered as well as the 2016 champions were bundled out for a paltry 2 runs. In reply, leggie Rashid Khan tried his level best to keep the Orange Army in the contest but the two-time winners got past the finish line in the penultimate ball to keep their playoff hopes alive.

(Image Courtesy: IPL/Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.