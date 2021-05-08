David Warner 'counting Days' In Maldives To Get Back To Wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner on Saturday shared a heartfelt post for his wife Candice on his official Instagram handle. Warner, who is currently stuck in the Maldives waiting for the Australian government to lift restrictions on entry from India, shared a picture with wife Candice on his Instagram story along with a lovely note that read, "Counting down the day my sweetheart", where the word sweetheart found a replacement in heart emojis. Warner and the entire Australian contingent, who had come to participate in IPL 2021, have been flown to the Maldives in hope that they would be allowed to enter Australia after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

Earlier this week, Warner's wife Candice shared an emotional post on social media moments after the news of the postponement of IPL emerged. Candice shared a picture of a heartbreaking drawing made by the couple's eldest daughter Ivy, who requested "Daddy" to come home soon, showing how much they miss him and love him. Warner reshared the post and wrote, "My gorgeous Ivy so much love @candywarner1 #family." Warner, too, has been regularly posting heartfelt messages for his family since the postponement of IPL 2021, showing how much he misses them when away from home.

Warner in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Warner had an abysmal IPL season this year as not only his team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) slid to the bottom of the points table, but he was also removed as captain of the franchise. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the new skipper in the penultimate game of IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were unaccepting of the decision.

Warner, who is arguably the best overseas batsman to have ever graced the Indian Premier League, was even dropped from the playing XI in SRH's game against RR, which turned out to be one of the last matches of IPL 2021 before the postponement. The change in captaincy did not bring any immediate result for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 55 runs. Media reports suggest that SRH will release David Warner prior to the mega-auction next year, where a bidding war for the Australian superstar is highly likely as teams would be dying to get a player of his caliber.

(Image Credit: PTI/Candywarner/Instagram)

