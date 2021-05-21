David Warner To Follow Shane Warne And Ricky Ponting Off The Field For Top Business Move

David Warner was recently in India where he featured in IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad before the tournament was indefinitely postponed with immediate effect due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, with IPL suspended for the time being, Warner returned to Australia on Monday after spending time in the Maldives due to the flight restrictions in Australia. The southpaw is serving the mandatory two-week quarantine in a Sydney hotel before he reunites with his family.

David Warner proud of his team at St Andrews Beach Brewery

On Friday, Warner took to Instagram and lauded his team at St Andrews Beach Brewery in Australia for their efforts in restarting the brewery for their customers after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the unversed, David Warner co-owns the family-friendly craft brewery which is located in Victoria, Melbourne. He also urged his fans to check out the brewery whenever they visit Mornington Peninsula Shire (a holiday destination in Australia). Interestingly, even Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne have invested heavily to own alcohol businesses, as the Australians' fascination for wine and beer amongst other hard drinks is well known.

David Warner IPL 2021 stint

Warner had an abysmal IPL season this year as not only his team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) slid to the bottom of the points table, but he was also removed as captain of the franchise. Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the new skipper in the penultimate game of IPL 2021, which was played between SRH and Rajasthan Royals. Williamson has prior experience of captaining an IPL franchise as he was also the leader of the Orange Army in 2018 when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, it was under Warner's captaincy when SRH had won its maiden IPL title in 2016, which led to split reactions on social media as fans were unaccepting of the decision.

Warner, who is arguably the best overseas batsman to have ever graced the Indian Premier League, was even dropped from the playing XI in SRH's game against RR, which turned out to be one of the last matches of IPL 2021 before the postponement. The change in captaincy did not bring any immediate result for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 55 runs. Media reports suggest that SRH will release David Warner prior to the mega-auction next year, where a bidding war for the Australian superstar is highly likely as teams would be dying to get a player of his caliber.

David Warner net worth

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore ($10 million). The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team in the cash-rich league.

The 34-year-old has collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC. The David Warner house is in Sydney, where he lives with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. The David Warner wife is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth and IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

