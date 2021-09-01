David Warner Gives Savage Reply To Fan Who Wants Him To Score Century In IPL 2nd Phase

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is hands down one of India's most popular overseas cricketers, and maybe because he never fails to respond to his fans' social media remarks. The Australian batting legend recently responded to a request from a netizen, which has made waves around the cricketing world. Warner responded to a social media fan who stated she was expecting him to make a century in the second phase of the IPL 2021, saying, "yep me too if I'm selected in the team."

Warner suffered a big setback in the first leg of the IPL 2021 after he was removed as captain of SRH in the middle of the season due to the team's poor performance. In the penultimate match of the season, Kane Williamson, who led the side to the final in Warner's absence in 2018, was reappointed captain of SRH. Warner was even dropped from the playing XI when SRH played its last game before the postponement of the remainder of the season. However, the season was stopped midway due to the COVID-19 situation in India and Williamson couldn't lead SRH in more than one game.

Warner has been SRH's most successful captain, having led the team to its maiden title in 2016. Warner is the highest run-scorer amongst foreign players in the IPL.

Despite the setback, Warner confirmed his availability for the second leg of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE, starting September 19. Earlier last month, the 34-year-old batsman turned to social media to upload a photo of himself in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey with the message "I will be back," announcing his participation in the second half of the premier T20 tournament.

Second leg of IPL to commence with a blockbuster clash

The second leg of the cash-rich tournament will resume with the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The playoffs will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

Image: PTI