David Warner Injury: SRH Team 2021 Captain Provides Fans With Important Update

Australia's dynamic opening batsman David Warner has been in scintillating form for New South Wales since his return from injury. The left-hander has toiled hard for his state side, but he is still far from being fully fit as per his recent comments. The player sustained a groin injury while fielding during the second ODI against India last year and also had to miss two crucial matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to the same.

David Warner injury: SRH captain provides latest updates

The swashbuckling batsman showcased stunning form on Thursday against Tasmania as he smashed a clinical century against a formidable bowling attack to help his team register an important 3-wicket win after a closely fought battle. According to cricket.co.au, the veteran revealed after the match that he is nursing a sore back. He mentioned how his time in the field against South Australia during their four-day and 50-over clash hurt him a lot physically.

He also suggested that his groin injury could take close to nine months to heal completely. However, it is worth noting that the left-hander has a busy cricketing calendar ahead of him and he is scheduled to fly to India on April 1 for the 14th Indian Premier League. Warner is likely to rest when NSW takes on Tasmania in a four-day match from Saturday. The David Warner injury news had proved to be a massive blow for the Australian team, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hopeful that their captain and star batter is completely fit ahead of the marquee event.

David Warner stats in IPL

The David Warner stats in IPL make for some impressive reading. With 5,235 runs, the attacking opener is one of only five batsmen to aggregate over 5,000 runs in the history of the tournament. Moreover, he is the only non-Indian to do so and he has maintained a healthy average of 42.71. After having played 142 matches in the league, the SRH skipper has amassed 5254 at a phenomenal strike-rate of 141.54. The David Warner IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 12.5 crore per season.

David Warner IPL 2021: SRH celebrate their captain's century

SRH team 2021

SRH team 2021: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

David Warner videos

Image source: PTI