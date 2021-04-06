David Warner IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has David Warner Earned From IPL So Far?

Quick links:
Australian cricketer David Warner is set to reprise his role as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. With over 5,000 runs, the dynamic opener is one of the most proficient run-makers in tournament’s history and is only behind the likes of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in the all-time chart. Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2021, here is a look at the entire earnings of David Warner across all his IPL appearances.
David Warner made his IPL debut back in 2009 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He played five seasons for the franchise until 2013 before getting recruited by the SRH in 2014. As per the IPL auction and retention as well as reports from the InsideSport, the combined David Warner IPL salary for his five-year services at the Delhi Daredevils was INR 11.50 crore.
The David Warner IPL 2021 salary is INR 12.50 crore. Moreover, his entire earnings from the SRH franchise has been INR 59.50 crore. Warner’s overall IPL earnings amount to INR 71 crore.
On January 20, the SRH franchise retained 22 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and uncapped Indian cricketer Jagadeesha Suchith. Here is a look at the entire SRH squad for the IPL 2021 season:
According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 74.40 crore ($10 million). The batsman has established himself as a mainstay in Australia's star-studded batting line-up. The major source of his earning comes from the compensation he receives for representing his country in all three formats. He has participated actively in franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. He pockets INR 12.50 crore per season for captaining the Hyderabad IPL team in the cash-rich league.
The 34-year-old has collaborated with several high-profile brands over the years. Some of the player's most notable brand endorsements include his deal with Pepsi, Toyota, LG, ASICS, and KFC. The aggressive batsman lives in Sydney with his wife Candice Warner and three daughters. Candice Warner is a retired professional Ironwoman and has also featured in the popular reality TV show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'.
