David Warner Brags About Meeting Brian Lara Post 335*, Bullish Over Breaking His Record

Australia opening batsman David Warner seems to be on cloud nine after scoring a sensational triple ton against Pakistan and rightly so. Following the Adelaide Test, he shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday on his meeting with former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Warner jovially posted that maybe he will get another chance to break his record of the highest individual score in Test matches. The opener took to Instagram to share the picture captioned it: "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off. @brianlaraofficial".

David Warner posts on Brian Lara

Warner played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the recently concluded Day-Night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide and was on his way to break Lara's individual score of 400. But Aussie skipper Tim Paine decided to declare when the score was 589/3. The declaration caused a lot of controversies but looking at the weather conditions, Paine decided to declare to give his bowlers ample overs to bowl Pakistan out.

The last Australian to score a triple ton was former captain Michael Clarke, who hit 329* against India in January 2012. Warner's score is the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing Don Bradman's 299. Warner surpassed Bradman and Mark Taylor's individual scores to become the second on the list of highest individual Test scores by an Australian, when he scored an unbeaten 335. Matthew Hayden's 380 vs Zimbabwe remains the highest score by an Australian in Tests. The southpaw will look to carry on his magnificent form in the Test series against New Zealand which is slated to start on December 12 in Perth.

