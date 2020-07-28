David Warner Considering International Cricket Snub Should COVID-19 Restrictions Continue

The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the lives of people across the world. It has brought the world to an unprecedented, perhaps war-like standstill. Cricketing action is slowly resuming by taking all possible measures and creating a bio-secure environment. However, cricketers are still reluctant to travel for a long time as families won't be allowed to travel with them.

ALSO READ | SRH: David Warner shares dance moves of SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan

David Warner opens up on his future in international cricket

Recently, Australia opener David Warner has reckoned that restrictive biosecurity bubbles that Australian players will encounter while touring England in September may be a reason for players with families, who might choose to retire rather than stay away for a long time from their partners and children. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, David Warner said that he owes a lot to his three daughters and his wife, who have been a big part of his playing career. David Warner added that one must always look out for their family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, one has to got to weigh up these decisions.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises dented by loss of sponsors; RR, SRH, DC, KXIP hit the most: Report

The southpaw stated that at the moment, he'll keep continuing to play for Australia. However, he added that the T20 World Cup will not be played in Australia now, which he opined would have been an ideal environment to play and win. David Warner reiterated that with the postponement of T20 World Cup, he will have to rethink about playing it in India next year.

David Warner confirmed that he'll see where he is and where his daughters are at with school because a lot of that is a big part of his decision. He pointed out that it's not just when the games are being played and how much cricket's being played because it's a big family decision for him. David Warner stated that there are times when he goes away and missess his family a lot and at the moment with all these biosecurity measures that are in place, he is not going to have the luxury of their families travelling with them now and for the foreseeable future.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH's Priyam Garg to earn 2.5-3 times more in IPL 2020 than Shahid Afridi's PSL salary

IPL 2020 set to be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8: Reports

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. But the IPL 2020 dates haven't been revealed by the BCCI. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

What is David Warner net worth?

According to gossipgist.com, the David Warner net worth is estimated to be $10 million. The David Warner net worth details comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia and from his brand endorsements. One of his endorsement deals includes his signing with Spartan Sports in 2018. After playing with Gray-Nicholls bat for almost a decade, Warner is now a Spartan ambassador as he now bats with a Spartan bat.

ALSO READ | David Warner daughter: The southpaw involves mother Lorraine with family in 'Banana Drop' TikTok video: Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA

Disclaimer: The above David Warner net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.