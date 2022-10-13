David Warner Passes Concussion And Fitness Tests After Horrific On-field Incident; Watch

Australia and England are currently locking horns in a three-match T20I series in Australia, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which kicks off later this month. During the 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australian cricketer David Warner suffered a horrific injury scare after smashing his head on the ground while attempting a catch. Warner was taken off the field after the incident and later passed the concussion and fitness tests.

The incident took place in the second ball of the 15th over, which was being bowled by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, with Moeen Ali on strike. While Starc delivered a fullish-length ball, Ali lofted it towards the deep point, where Warner was fielding. Attempting the catch while running towards his back, Warner lost his balance and went down hard on his head.

He was visibly in pain because of the impact and was taken off the field after physios came into treat him. “David Warner is off the ground and being checked out after landing heavily attempting this catch,” the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia tweeted after Warner’s injury. Cricket Australia later provided an update about the injury scare and said, “Warner has passed the concussion and fitness tests and will return to the action shortly”.

Watch; David Warner suffers injury scare after horrific on-field incident

David Warner is off the ground and being checked out after landing heavily attempting this catch #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/mDKDsJBhte — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022

What else happened during Australia vs England 2nd T20I

Meanwhile, as the play resumed after Warner was take off field, England went on to score 178/7 after 20 overs in the first innings. While Moeen Ali hit 44 runs off 27 balls, Dawid Malan emerged as the highest run scorer for England with a knock of 82 runs in 49 balls. Marcus Stoinis returned with the best figures of 3/34 for the Aussie side, whereas Adam Zampa registered 2/26 off 3 overs.

In the second innings of the match, Australia managed to score only 170 runs after losing six wickets in 20 overs and ended up on the losing side. Mitchell Marsh scored 45 off 29 for the home side, while Tim David also contributed with 40 runs in 23 balls. Warner could score only four runs during his time out in the middle.