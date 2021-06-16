David Warner, Pat Cummins Among Star Players To Withdraw From West Indies Tour

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced a final 18-member squad for the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup. What has grabbed everyone's attention is that seven Australian star players are missing from the final roster as they have announced their withdrawal from the series due to various reasons. Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith has pulled out due to an elbow injury. Apart from Smith, other notable names to miss out on are David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, and Kane Richardson.

Smith's withdrawal based on medical grounds

According to Cricket Australia, Smith's withdrawal is based on medical grounds and that the Aussie batsman will use the time to prepare himself for the Ashes series. The Australian government is contemplating shutting down borders once again, which could have prompted other players to withdraw from the series in order to spend some time with their families before the upcoming T20 World Cup, where most of them will likely feature. All the players, who have withdrawn from the series, also play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have recently got the opportunity to return home after completing a long period of time in quarantine, moving from one place to another.

"We are naturally disappointed not to have all players available for the Australian team at this time however the NSP (National Selection Panel) respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour," head selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch has been retained as Australia's white-ball captain for the upcoming series against West Indies. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Dan Christian are some of the big names also included in the squad for the limited-overs series. Uncapped players Tanveer Sangha and Nathan Ellils have also been included as reserves. Australia is scheduled to play a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting July 9.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au)

