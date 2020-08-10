David Warner Pays Fitting Tribute To South Superstar Mahesh On 45th Birthday; Watch Video

Australian cricketer, David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. The southpaw is currently spending the lockdown at his home in Australia along with his family. And it looks like David Warner is making the most of his time off the field. David Warner has been making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu birthday: Telugu star encourages fans to work for greener planet, nominates Jr NTR and others

Mahesh Babu birthday: David Warner wishes Telugu star by sharing another ‘Mind Block’ dance video

In May, David Warner had shared a TikTok video while dancing to Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s hit song ‘Mind Block’. David Warner was seen dancing alongside his wife Candice, with his children featuring in the background. In fact, Mahesh Babu had lauded David Warner’s efforts, saying that the Australian international was ‘simply awesome’ in the video.

David Warner was at it once again on August 9 which happens to be Mahesh Babu's birthday. David Warner came up with a tribute by sharing another ‘Mind Block’ dance video featuring his wife and daughters.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu birthday: Namrata Shirodkar pens endearing birthday wish for husband Mahesh Babu; See Post

David Warner is set to lead SRH in the IPL 2020. The southpaw's performances will be crucial in determining how far the Hyderabad-based franchise goes in the tournament. However, David Warner is set to miss SRH’s training camp and the first few matches of the IPL 2020 due to Australia’s international fixtures.

Australia are slated to tour England for a white-ball series, that is likely to end on September 16. All players will have to be in quarantine for seven days before they join their respective franchises. In the Australian's absence, SRH is likely to be led by Kane Williamson or Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh brutally trolls David Warner again for latest comical Instagram post

When will the IPL 2020 start?

Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL 2020 start? To answer the 'When will IPL 2020 start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL schedule hasn't been officially announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

ALSO READ | David Warner brutally trolled after mocking Virat Kohli's RCB in latest Instagram post

IMAGE COURTESY: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM