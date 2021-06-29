David Warner Posts Picture With Kane Williamson On A Bike, Rashid Khan Responds

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Tuesday took to his official Instagram handle to post a fan-made picture of himself and Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson, who recently replaced him as captain of the IPL franchise. In the picture, Williamson can be seen riding a motorcycle with Warner as his pillion. The original scene is from the upcoming South Indian film titled 'RRR' (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

"This stuff makes me laugh. We have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love," Warner captioned his post, which was accompanied by a red heart emoticon. The picture has already garnered nearly 4,00,000 likes on Instagram alone. Netizens have flooded the comment section with messages of gratitude and affection for Australia's batting powerhouse. SRH spinner Rashid Khan also used the opportunity to poke fun at his teammates, reminding Warner and Williamson to wear helmets.

Warner in IPL 2021

Warner was replaced as SRH captain mid-season after his team's poor performance in IPL 2021. The captaincy change occurred right before the penultimate of IPL 2021 before the rest of the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Warner was even dropped from the playing XI before the final match of SRH in the first half of IPL 2021. The Australian batsman is unlikely to join the IPL camp for the remainder of the season that is scheduled to take place in the UAE in September this year.

Warner and other Australian stars have refused to play for their country in upcoming the series against the West Indies, citing a variety of reasons, making it even harder for them to participate in the IPL amid debate over franchise cricket vs national duty. Warner is currently enjoying time with his family in Australia, from where he keeps his fans updated with regular social media posts.



IMAGE: BCCI