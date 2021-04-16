David Warner Posts Throwback Picture With Family, Poses Interesting Question For Fans

Over the years, David Warner has become an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, leading them to the IPL trophy in the year 2016. David Warner always made an effort to explore the Hyderabad culture when he was not busy scoring runs on the field for the Orange Army. He posted a throwback family picture on Instagram with his wife and daughters in front of a palace in Hyderabad. In the caption, David Warner asked the fans to guess the place in the comments.

Fans respond to David Warner's question

Fans were quick to guess that David Warner was standing in front of the Falaknuma Palace. The Falaknuma Palace is a beautiful Palladian style architecture that was built in the year 1884 and is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the Charminar. David Warner, said in his caption, that the palace was his family's favourite place in Hyderabad.

David Warner daughter reaction is priceless

It was evident that the sun was too bright when the picture was taken. Tagging his wife Candice Warner in the caption, David Warner light-heartedly said that the sun was a little bright for their daughters. The David Warner daughter in his hands can be seen shrinking her eyes from the strong rays of the sun. David Warner has 3 daughters with the names Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. This throwback picture was Warner's last picture together with his family in India.

Sunrisers find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table

The SRH team 2021 has been through a rough start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The first two matches of the SRH IPL 2021 schedule were marked by two losses in the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Due to the 2 losses, the SRH team 2021 sit at the 7th position of the IPL 2021 points table.

Kane Williamson's comeback

Fans have been demanding the return of Kane Williamson into the playing XI. The SRH IPL 2021 schedule will see the Orange Army go up against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 17 April. A win against the Mumbai Indians will be crucial to regain the confidence of the team and help them climb in the IPL 2021 points table. Also, Kane Williamson is set to make a comeback in the match against the Mumbai Indians. Fans will be eager to see if Williamson's inclusion take the pressure off David Warner.

Image Credits: SRH Twitter